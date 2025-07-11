Gaza school bombed: 8 dead as Israel sets ceasefire demands

At least eight Palestinians were killed when an Israeli air strike hit a school sheltering displaced families in northern Gaza. Local medical sources confirmed that many others were wounded. The school was in an area where civilians had gathered to escape ongoing military operations. Al Jazeera Arabic, quoting Al-Shifa Hospital, reported that the injured were rushed to nearby medical centers. The attack marks another deadly incident in the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is open to a 60-day ceasefire. But he made it clear that peace depends on strict Israeli conditions. He stated that Hamas must fully disarm, be dismantled both militarily and politically, and have no future role in Gaza. Netanyahu warned that if these demands are not met, military operations will restart. He emphasized, “One way or another, Israel will reach its goals.”

As fighting spreads, humanitarian groups face growing danger. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said it had to evacuate a clinic in western Khan Younis. Israeli tanks and airstrikes came dangerously close to the facility. Staff and patients fled after gunfire and explosions hit the area. Another MSF clinic in al-Mawasi remains open but overwhelmed. It treated two boys shot near an aid site in Rafah, but could not transfer them due to intense fighting and crowded hospitals.

In the occupied West Bank, tensions remain high. A Palestinian man attacked an Israeli in Gush Etzion, killing him before being shot dead. Israeli Army Chief Eyal Zamir called it a “grave terror attack” and vowed to step up operations. He praised security forces for preventing more violence. Israeli raids across the West Bank continue as part of broader military actions.

This morning Israeli forces expanded their incursion in western Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Tanks advanced, and airstrikes and drones fired into an area full of displaced civilians with no prior warning. As they advanced further west, people who have already been displaced…

Since the war began in October 2023, Israeli strikes have killed over 57,000 Palestinians. Among the dead are more than 134,000 children, according to local authorities. Thousands remain missing or injured. Israel now faces international legal pressure, including war crime charges at the International Criminal Court. Talks continue on a possible deal involving a truce, more aid, and the release of hostages.