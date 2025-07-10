Sharjeel Memon orders demolition of dangerous Lyari buildings

KARACHI: After a five-storey building collapsed in Lyari last week, killing 27 people and injuring 10, the Sindh government has taken strict action. Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon announced on Thursday that nine unsafe buildings in Lyari have been evacuated. Demolition work on one of them is already in progress.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah suspended the Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and ordered a full investigation. The newly appointed DG, Shahmir Khan Bhutto, has asked all SBCA officers to submit asset details within 15 days. He also warned of serious action against those involved in protecting illegal buildings.

Police registered a case against those responsible for the collapsed building. They arrested eight senior SBCA officers, including Additional DG Irfan Naqvi and former director Asif Rizvi. The building owners have also been taken into custody. These officials are being questioned for their role in illegal constructions in Lyari.

Special police teams are now searching for others named in the FIR. The investigation also revealed that the accused allowed construction without proper approval. SBCA officials allegedly failed to act despite warnings about structural risks in several buildings.

In addition, Sharjeel Memon shared other updates. He announced that the Sindh Electric Policy 2024 will launch next month. Under this policy, industrial zones in Nooriabad and Dhabeji will receive a subsidy of Rs18 per unit of electricity. He also confirmed a NEPRA refund of Rs4.03 per unit for Karachi consumers, due to overbilling in April and May. Lastly, he criticized the termination of 800 Utility Stores employees, saying it was a violation of court orders and must be addressed immediately.