Alibaba commits to boosting Pakistan’s digital trade skills

ISLAMABAD – A high-level delegation from global e-commerce giant Alibaba Group met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday to discuss strengthening e-commerce collaboration and empowering Pakistani entrepreneurs through technical training.

The delegation was led by James Dong, President of Alibaba International Markets, who appreciated the growing role of Pakistani businesses in global e-commerce. He specifically highlighted the high demand and strong performance of Pakistani textile products on the Alibaba platform.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted that over 300,000 Pakistani products are currently being sold on e-commerce platforms, calling digital trade a major tool to boost national exports in today’s economy. “E-commerce presents a tremendous opportunity to increase export volume and connect local businesses to global markets,” he said.

James Dong emphasized the immense potential for expanding e-commerce in Pakistan and expressed Alibaba’s keen interest in providing technical training to young Pakistani entrepreneurs to help them scale globally. He said Alibaba sees Pakistan as a fast-emerging market with a strong entrepreneurial spirit.

To further capitalize on this potential, Prime Minister Shehbaz directed relevant government officials to formulate a comprehensive plan to promote e-commerce and enhance support for online businesses. He also announced the formation of a special committee to identify actionable steps for scaling up e-commerce participation among Pakistani SMEs.

The Prime Minister appreciated Alibaba’s commitment and assured the group of Pakistan’s full cooperation in initiatives that help build digital skills, generate employment, and boost trade.