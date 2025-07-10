Shahbaz Sharif takes big legal step in Rs10 billion defamation case

Lahore — The Sessions Court in Lahore has taken a key step in Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s Rs10 billion defamation suit against the founder of PTI. The court accepted Shahbaz Sharif’s request to include the legal notice sent to the PTI founder as part of the official court record. This move strengthens Sharif’s legal position and supports his claim of defamation.

Shahbaz Sharif’s lawsuit arises from allegations that he offered Rs10 billion to the PTI founder related to the Panama Papers scandal. Sharif strongly denies these claims and is seeking damages for harm to his reputation. The legal notice was sent to the PTI founder demanding a retraction, which Sharif’s legal team says was ignored.

During the hearing, the PTI founder’s lawyer, Mohammad Hussain, challenged the case’s validity, stating that without serving a legal notice, the suit was not maintainable. However, the court’s approval to add the legal notice into the record counters this objection, making the case more robust for the plaintiff.

The court is now expected to proceed with detailed examination of evidence and witness testimonies in the coming sessions. Given the high-profile nature of the case, it carries political significance and could affect the already tense relationship between ruling and opposition parties.

This case highlights the ongoing legal and political battles surrounding the Panama Papers controversy, which continues to impact Pakistan’s political landscape. Both sides are closely watching the proceedings as they could set important precedents for future defamation claims involving political figures.