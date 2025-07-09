Four arrested in gang-rape case

Four miscreants allegedly gang-raped a 15-year-old boy within the limits of the Layyah city police station, while police arrested them in time. A case has been registered by the police on the complaint of the victim’s father. The four accused assaulted 15-year-old at gunpoint, according to first information report FIR. The accused took the survivor to a house near Lab Neelum on some pretext. The survivor became semi-conscious due to the assault.

The accused also kept 15-year-old boy locked up in the house overnight. The four accused have been arrested and remanded for 4 days. All the accused are between 20 and 22 years of age SHO Danish Natkani said.

All four accused have been sent for DNA.

Allegedly, the main accused is the nephew of a senior police officer, for whom relief is being sought sources said.

District police officer Mr Mohammed Ali Waseem said that a case has been registered against the accused in Thana City, further legal action is underway. He said that gang accused will be punished through the court. Such brutal elements will be brought under the law and the citizens will be given a sense of security.