Alkhidmat completes 2,100 clean water projects over the last year

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan successfully completed 2,100 clean water projects across the country last year, benefiting more than 550,000 individuals. For the current year, the organization aims to complete 2,320 water related projects.

Under its WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) Program, Alkhidmat is not only ensuring the provision of clean drinking water but also playing a key role in raising awareness and providing facilities related to hygiene and sanitation. These projects were implemented across a wide geographic area, including Central, Southern, and Northern Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Waziristan.

The breakdown of completed projects includes 579 small hand pumps, 923 community hand pumps, 206 water wells, 248 water submersible pumps, 59 solar-powered submersible pumps, 22 gravity-flow water schemes, 27 water filtration plants, 35 cold-water coolers, along with maintenance initiatives.

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Vice President Syed Ihsan Ullah Waqas said that the clean water programme is a key component of the foundation’s humanitarian mission.

“Access to clean water and sanitation is a basic human right. We have expanded our focus to include hygiene and health related services to help prevent diseases and promote healthier living standards,” he said.

Waqas reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to serving vulnerable communities and said efforts would continue to ensure every individual has access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities.