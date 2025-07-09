“Pakistan fights terror, it doesn’t fuel it,” says Bilawal Bhutto

In a bold statement to Indian media, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rejected allegations that Pakistan supports terrorist groups, declaring that “Pakistan is a victim of terrorism, not its facilitator.” He stressed that the Pakistani state does not permit terrorism within or outside its borders, and highlighted the country’s long-standing sacrifices in the fight against terror.

Zardari revealed that over 1,200 civilians were killed in terrorist attacks in Pakistan in the past year alone, bringing the total casualties in the broader war on terror to around 92,000. He expressed deep sorrow over the recent Pahalgam incident in Kashmir, but rejected Indian claims that Pakistan was behind the attack.

He voiced support for independent investigations, saying he is confident such inquiries would clear Pakistan of blame. Zardari criticized the Indian media for spreading false propaganda and misleading narratives that fuel public mistrust rather than truth.

The PPP chairman also urged the Afghan government to uphold its commitments under the Doha Agreement, suggesting that many militant groups operating in the region, including in Kashmir, originated from post-war Afghanistan. He cited Al-Qaeda’s past presence as a root cause of regional instability.

Calling for transparency, dialogue, and facts, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reinforced Pakistan’s stance as a frontline state that has suffered immense human and economic losses in the global war on terror — not one that promotes it.