PSX pulls back: KSE-100 slides after historic highs

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) fell sharply on Wednesday after several days of record gains. The KSE-100 Index lost 826.21 points, or 0.62%, closing at 132,576.98. The market moved up and down during the day, reaching a high of 133,566 before falling to 132,326. Trading stayed busy with 161 million shares changing hands.

Most companies saw losses as 70 out of 100 stocks ended in the red. Leading the fall were banks and fertilizer companies. Pak Services Limited dropped 5%, and Habib Gulzar Foods lost 3%. However, some stocks like Bannu Woollen Mills and Gadoon Textile Mills rose by 10%. This mix shows investors were selling some shares while buying others.

The biggest drop in the index came from large companies like Fauji Fertilizer and Engro Holdings. These stocks pushed the index down by more than 100 points combined. Meanwhile, National Foods and Meezan Bank added some points and helped slow the decline. Sector-wise, commercial banks and fertilizer stocks were the hardest hit, followed by oil companies.

The wider market also fell, with the All-Share Index losing 204 points or 0.25%. Trading volumes decreased from the previous day, showing less activity overall. Of the 477 stocks traded, more fell than rose, signaling a cautious mood among investors. The total market value traded also dropped by Rs11.5 billion.

This drop comes after Monday’s historic rise when the KSE-100 crossed 133,000 for the first time. Experts say investors are booking profits after strong gains in recent weeks. They expect the market to stay volatile but remain positive due to improving economic conditions and good company earnings.