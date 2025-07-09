One survivor, 260 lost: Full toll of Air India tragedy confirmed

Indian authorities have confirmed that 260 people died in last month’s Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Forensic teams have now identified all the victims, including 19 people on the ground, ending the recovery and identification phase. Earlier, health officials had estimated a higher toll, but DNA testing helped clarify the number.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, heading to London, crashed on June 12 shortly after takeoff. It struck residential buildings, causing major destruction. Only one passenger, a British national, miraculously survived. Two injured people still remain in hospital care.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is leading the probe, with help from British and U.S. experts. The initial crash report is due Friday, but officials say it may not be made public. So far, no mechanical or design faults have been found. Investigators are focusing on engine fuel switches, though full findings could take months.

Forensic experts in Gujarat say all human remains have been matched using DNA, and handed over to families. On Tuesday, 26 more sets of remains were returned for funerals or official last rites. Doctors say it’s now unlikely that any more remains will be found.

The crash was one of India’s worst aviation disasters in decades. The flight had 230 passengers and 12 crew, including nationals from India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada. Global aviation bodies are watching the probe closely as the world waits for answers.