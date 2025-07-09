Sindh government boosts aid funds for flood-hit farmers, approves interest-free loan for Karachi water project

The Sindh government has increased aid funds for farmers affected by the 2022 floods, aiming to support crop damage compensation, seed supply, and land restoration.

Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon shared that this fund increase is part of the Sindh Flood Rehabilitation Program, already recognized as the world’s largest disaster housing initiative. The financial boost will help farmers recover and rebuild their livelihoods.

Additionally, the Sindh cabinet approved the establishment of new industrial zones in Sukkur and Hyderabad under a public-private partnership model. The Hyderabad project will transfer 951 acres of land to the Sindh Economic Zones Management Company, expected to create over 55,000 job opportunities and strengthen the provincial economy.

Memon also revealed that the cabinet approved an interest-free loan of 10.56 billion rupees for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation. This funding will support the installation of a 36-kilometer pipeline from Damloti to DHA, helping to address Karachi’s severe water shortage.

Currently, DHA requires 15 million gallons of water daily but only receives 5 million. This project aims to bridge that gap and improve water supply in the city.

Finally, the cabinet endorsed a memorandum of understanding with Sindh Bank to activate the Benazir Haari Card quickly. This card will provide farmers with subsidies on agricultural costs, soft loans, and financial support for disaster prevention. Over 237,000 farmers have registered so far, with more than 88,000 applications verified.