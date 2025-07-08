Israel says Gaza ceasefire possible, but deal may take more time

Israeli officials said on Tuesday that a ceasefire deal with Hamas is possible, but may take more time to finalize. Talks are happening in Doha, Qatar, with help from U.S., Qatari, and Egyptian mediators. The aim is to stop the war, free hostages, and deliver aid to Gaza. But major issues still need to be resolved.

Prime Minister Netanyahu recently met with U.S. President Trump in Washington. Trump said a deal could be reached this week. Meanwhile, his envoy, Steve Witkoff, will join the Doha talks to help push the process forward. Officials say progress is being made, but final agreements may take days.

The current ceasefire proposal includes several steps. These involve phased hostage releases, withdrawal of Israeli troops from parts of Gaza, and talks to end the war entirely. Hamas says it is ready for talks, but demands a complete end to the war before releasing the remaining hostages.

At least 20 of 50 hostages in Gaza are believed to be alive. Israel insists fighting will only stop once all hostages are freed and Hamas is dismantled. Humanitarian aid access to Gaza also remains a major sticking point between both sides.

The war has killed over 57,000 Palestinians and displaced nearly all of Gaza’s 2 million people. In Gaza City, residents mourned new airstrikes. “We hope the killing stops soon,” one local said. In Israel, freed hostages urged quick action, warning that “every minute is critical.”