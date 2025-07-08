Imran, Bushra seek swift hearing on jail sentences in £190M Qadir case

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on Tuesday filed an urgent plea in the Islamabad High Court seeking an early hearing on their sentence suspension appeals in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case. In January 2025, Khan and Bushra were sentenced to 14 and 7 years in prison respectively for allegedly receiving land and money in exchange for legalizing £190 million returned to Pakistan by the UK during Khan’s tenure.

The couple had already challenged the verdict, calling it flawed and lacking credible evidence. Their latest application argues that the delay in hearing the sentence suspension violates their constitutional right to a timely trial. Khan’s petition states the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has repeatedly sought adjournments, citing the appointment of special prosecutors.

According to court documents, hearings were scheduled in May and June but no final date for deciding the suspension request has been set. Khan’s legal team emphasized that under Article 9 of the Constitution, denying a prompt hearing impacts a citizen’s fundamental right to liberty. They claim his case has been unjustly sidelined, even though such petitions are usually prioritized.

Bushra Bibi also filed a separate plea highlighting that as a woman, she is entitled to protections under Pakistani and Islamic law. Her application noted she has faced 13 cases, including the ‘Iddat case’ filed by her ex-husband, and was acquitted in most. She alleges the repeated legal action is driven by political motives.

The NAB had filed the corruption reference in December 2023, accusing Khan and others of illegally transferring state funds returned by the UK into a Bahria Town-linked account. It also stated that the accused repeatedly refused to cooperate with investigators. Both Khan and Bushra maintain their innocence and are pressing the court for an expedited hearing.