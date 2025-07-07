Putin fires transport minister—He’s found dead hours later

Moscow – Roman Starovoit, Russia’s Minister for Transport, was found dead of an apparent suicide just hours after President Vladimir Putin dismissed him from office, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee.

Authorities confirmed that Starovoit’s body was discovered inside his vehicle in the Moscow region on Thursday, with a gunshot wound visible. A firearm was also found at the scene. While investigations are ongoing, initial reports suggest he took his own life shortly after learning of his dismissal.

Starovoit had been appointed as Transport Minister in May 2024, serving for just over a year. Before that, he had held the position of Governor of the Kursk region from September 2019 to May 2024.

Russian state media outlets are speculating that his suicide may be linked to pending legal action related to corruption allegations from his time as governor. He was reportedly being investigated for the embezzlement of military infrastructure funds in the border region of Kursk, a sensitive area due to its proximity to the conflict zone in Ukraine.

Though the Kremlin has not issued an official comment on the matter, the timing of Starovoit’s dismissal and the circumstances of his death have raised questions about internal pressure, accountability, and political fallout within Russia’s power circles.

The Investigative Committee spokesperson confirmed that forensic and ballistic examinations are underway to determine whether the death was indeed a suicide or if foul play could have been involved. So far, no external injuries or signs of struggle have been reported.

Starovoit’s sudden death adds to a growing list of high-profile officials and business figures in Russia who have died under mysterious or tragic circumstances in recent years — fueling further public and international curiosity.