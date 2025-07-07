Rubio heads to Asia in first visit, ASEAN talks set to focus on trade

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to make his first official visit to Asia this week, where he will attend a high-level ASEAN meeting in Malaysia from July 8 to 12, the State Department announced Monday. The visit underscores Washington’s efforts to strengthen strategic and trade ties with Southeast Asia as part of its broader Indo-Pacific strategy.

Rubio will engage with foreign ministers from ASEAN’s 10 member states and meet with top Malaysian officials in Kuala Lumpur. His trip is part of the Trump administration’s campaign to reassure regional allies shaken by protectionist US policies and rising tariff tensions.

A senior State Department official said Rubio will aim to reaffirm US commitment to ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific, emphasizing that the region is central to US economic and security interests. Trade is expected to dominate discussions, aligning with the White House’s recent messaging on the need to rebalance global trade ties.

The visit comes amid heightened regional uncertainty. On Sunday, President Trump threatened BRICS nations — including Indonesia and India — with 10% tariffs over what he called “anti-American policies.” The warning follows last week’s announcement of a new trade deal with Vietnam and potential future pacts with India, while Japan remains uncertain despite being a key ally.

Rubio’s absence from Japan and South Korea since taking office in January has raised concerns in East Asia. However, South Korean security adviser Wi Sung-lac is currently in Washington for talks, possibly paving the way for a Trump-Lee Jae Myung summit.

Rubio’s Asia debut marks a critical moment in US foreign policy as Washington tries to balance tough trade rhetoric with strategic diplomacy in a region increasingly influenced by China.