Dar urges unified policy to tackle soaring food prices

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has stressed the urgent need for a coordinated policy approach to ensure market stability of essential commodities and food items, following a recent spike in food inflation across the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting on July 7, Dar noted that food inflation rebounded in June after four months of decline — rising 4.2% in urban areas and 2.4% in rural regions. He emphasized that the government remains committed to protecting both consumers and producers through proactive planning, effective oversight, and inter-agency coordination.

The meeting reviewed trends in supply and demand, pricing fluctuations, and the availability of essential goods. According to data, tomato prices rose by 57.33%, potatoes by 25.74%, and onions by 15.26% in urban areas during June. Other staples such as eggs, sugar, flour, fruits, and milk also saw noticeable increases.

Dar reiterated that unjustified price hikes, especially in commodities like sugar, would not be tolerated. He recalled that in March, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) had warned sugar mills against cartelization, and the government had insisted sugar prices must not exceed Rs164, after reports of prices hitting Rs178–179 per kg.

The meeting was attended by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, the Commerce Secretary, and senior officials from key ministries. Dar concluded by urging cross-departmental cooperation to keep food prices stable and ensure timely intervention in case of future market disruptions.