Pakistan’s seafood exports jump 20.5% to $489 million in FY 2024–25

Pakistan’s seafood exports rose significantly to USD 489.2 million in fiscal year 2024–25, marking a 20.5% increase from USD 406 million in the previous year, according to a report by the Marine Fisheries Department. Export volumes also surged by 19.8%, reaching 242,484 metric tons, compared to 202,400 metric tons last year — reflecting improved productivity and international competitiveness.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, credited the boost to enhanced regulatory oversight, targeted export strategies, and investments in sustainable fishing practices. He emphasized that Pakistan’s fisheries sector has begun to tap into high-value global markets through policy reforms, better infrastructure, and improved quality standards.

China remained the top buyer of Pakistani seafood, importing over 99,238 metric tons worth USD 186 million. Thailand followed with imports worth USD 105.7 million. Other major destinations included the UAE, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Of particular note, exports to the European Union increased by 44.4% to USD 13 million, signaling a strong foothold in markets with strict quality and sustainability benchmarks.

The product-wise breakdown showed fish meal leading with 79,090 metric tons, valued at USD 160 million, followed by frozen fish (USD 103.11 million), shrimps (USD 61.4 million), crabs (USD 29.68 million), and mackerels (USD 23 million). The report also highlighted growth in exports of sole fish, jellyfish, skates, and eels, indicating broadening product diversity.

Moreover, non-tax revenue from the fisheries sector grew by 131.68%, jumping from PKR 101 million to PKR 234 million, driven by efficient fee collection, digitization, and stronger port monitoring. The minister reiterated that the government will continue to support the sector through policy stability, market diversification, and responsible resource management, helping Pakistan emerge as a key global seafood exporter while preserving marine ecosystems.