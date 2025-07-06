Monsoon rains and flash floods claim 72 lives across Pakistan in 10 days

ISLAMABAD – Heavy monsoon rains and flash floods have killed at least 72 people and injured 130 across Pakistan over the past 10 days, according to data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

From June 26 to July 6, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded the highest number of fatalities at 28, followed by Punjab with 22, Sindh with 15, Balochistan with seven, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir with four. In the past 24 hours alone, six more deaths were reported—four in KP and two in Sindh.

The NDMA reported that recent rain-related incidents included house collapses, lightning strikes, flash floods, and drowning cases. Additionally, three people were injured in various accidents linked to the ongoing severe weather conditions.

During this period, 161 houses were damaged and 91 livestock were swept away by the floods. The NDMA conducted 19 rescue missions, saving 233 people and delivering essential supplies to affected families across the country.

As the monsoon activity continues, the NDMA’s National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) has issued a countrywide alert, warning of heavy rainfall and the risk of floods until July 10. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert.

The NDMA is working closely with local administrations to ensure emergency response readiness, including deploying rescue teams, monitoring river flows, and maintaining the availability of relief goods and medical aid.