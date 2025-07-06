World bank flags delays in $300M Sindh water project

The World Bank has rated the progress of the $300 million Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (SWAT) project as “moderately unsatisfactory,” raising concerns over delays in key areas. The project, launched in December 2022, is designed to improve water productivity, modernize resource management, and support farmers impacted by the 2022 floods.

While some progress has been made, implementation is still in the early stages. The design of the Hydro-Agro Informatics program by the Sindh Irrigation and Agriculture departments is underway, with core project activities expected to begin by 2026 after the planning phase concludes. However, the World Bank’s recent report reflects concerns over the slow pace of execution.

A new water resources bill has been drafted to replace outdated laws from 1879 and 2002. The bill is currently under review by the Irrigation Department and will be submitted to the Sindh Provincial Assembly. If approved, it will create a unified legal system for managing water and irrigation services more effectively.

In parallel, the Irrigation Department is carrying out a water pricing reform study, which will inform adjustments to the Abiana (water charges) rates. This study aligns with the federal government’s broader water pricing efforts and aims to encourage more efficient water use in agriculture.

The Agriculture Department is also moving forward with various initiatives, including crop reporting, soil salinity control, and value chain development. Procurement for the Akram Wah Rehabilitation sub-project is ongoing, with contract awards anticipated in early 2026.

Despite some progress, payments under the flood relief component are expected to wrap up in 2025. Meanwhile, pilot area development plans are being prepared to guide future investments. These will also track water productivity by comparing crop revenue with the volume of surface water used.