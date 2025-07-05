Indians scared of a dimple girl? Bushra Ansari defends Hania Aamir

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari criticized India’s reaction to Hania Aamir’s casting in an Indian film, calling it childish. In her latest vlog, she expressed happiness over Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s role in the Punjabi movie Sardaar Ji 3, alongside Indian star Diljit Dosanjh. The movie was also released in Pakistan, which she said made fans happy.

Bushra praised Hania for her hard work, saying she stays focused on her performance regardless of weather. She noted that Hania’s success is due to her dedication and sincerity. However, she added that India imposed a ban on her out of fear, calling Hania “a sweet little girl with dimples.”

The actress urged Indians to avoid immature behavior and not get scared of such a talented young actress. She questioned why such a hardworking and innocent girl should be banned, just for acting in an Indian film. According to her, India should support art and talent instead of overreacting.

Bushra also addressed an earlier statement made by Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar. He had claimed Pakistan never invited Indian legends like Lata Mangeshkar. Bushra disagreed, saying Pakistanis deeply admire Lata and likely did try to invite her. She said the legendary singer may have refused due to security or high compensation demands.

She further noted that many Indian celebrities, including Javed Akhtar, Dilip Kumar, Rekha, Shatrughan Sinha, Gulzar, and Vishal Bhardwaj, have visited Pakistan multiple times. She concluded by saying that such complaints from Indian artists are not fair, as Pakistan has always welcomed talent across borders.