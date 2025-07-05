Govt, politicians, army united, and that’s what’s bothering people: Naqvi

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the government, political leadership, and military establishment are united on the same page, and that is causing discomfort for some. Responding to a reporter’s question in Rohri regarding rumors about removing President Asif Ali Zardari, Naqvi urged people not to fall for social media speculations.

Naqvi stated, “Some people are spreading rumors just because they are uncomfortable with this unity. But I request everyone to avoid political discussions for a couple of days and ignore baseless chatter online.” He emphasized that false narratives on social media are being used to create confusion and mistrust.

Talking about the country’s internal security, he added that just as terrorists have been pushed back in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the federal and provincial governments will now jointly launch strong operations against bandits in the riverine areas (Kacha regions).

Naqvi also warned that there will be zero tolerance for sectarian hate speech or religious provocation on social media. He said the government is fully committed to maintaining law and order, especially during Ashura, and all security agencies are on high alert to counter any threats, including those from across the border.

He further informed the media that over 27,000 religious processions are peacefully underway across the country. In Sukkur, nearly 1 million people participated in the main 9th Muharram procession. Naqvi added that both central and provincial-level control rooms are fully operational to monitor security and ensure peace during the Ashura processions.