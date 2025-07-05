BCCI delays white-ball series against Bangladesh until september 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced that the Indian cricket team’s scheduled tour of Bangladesh in August 2025 will no longer take place this year. The decision was made after mutual agreement with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), and the white-ball series has been rescheduled for September 2026.

According to the statement released by the BCCI, the decision was taken in light of both teams’ international commitments and scheduling constraints. With several high-profile international tournaments, player workload management, and travel logistics in play, both boards agreed it would be better to shift the series to a more convenient time frame.

The now-postponed tour was originally set to include three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The series was expected to be played across different venues in Bangladesh and was anticipated to draw considerable attention from cricket fans in both countries.

The BCCI clarified that the new schedule for the series will be finalized and announced closer to the time, depending on the availability of both teams and the international cricket calendar. Officials from both boards have expressed their commitment to ensuring the tour goes ahead in 2026 with full preparation and support.

This rescheduling highlights the ongoing challenge faced by cricket boards worldwide in managing tight calendars, player fitness, and the growing number of domestic and international obligations. Fans will now have to wait until 2026 to witness the exciting contest between India and Bangladesh on Bangladeshi soil.