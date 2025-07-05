July 5: A democracy betrayed, says Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday strongly condemned the events of July 5, 1977, calling it the “darkest day” in Pakistan’s democratic journey. He said the military coup that ousted Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was not merely a political disruption but a direct and deliberate assault on democratic values, constitutional supremacy, and the will of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah stated that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto played a historic role in politically empowering the masses, especially the working class and the poor. “He awakened the political consciousness of this nation—something that dictatorships have always feared,” Shah said. He added that the military regime led by General Zia-ul-Haq tried to erase Bhutto’s legacy through oppression and propaganda, but failed to break the spirit of the people.

Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) continues to stand firm against authoritarianism and injustice. He reminded the public that PPP has always led the struggle for democracy, human rights, and social justice, often paying a heavy price. Shah also warned that threats to democracy and national stability still exist, urging citizens to remain united and vigilant.

مجھ کو مارا گیا، مجھ کو پیٹا گیا،

مجھ کو سڑکوں پر جبرا” گھسیٹا گیا،

کیا خطا تھی میری، کب یہ پوچھا گیا،

مجھ کو باغی نصیبوں میں لکھا گیا،

ہاں ! میں باغی ہوں ایسے منشور کا ۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔ کالے دستور کا ۔۔!! #5thJulyBlackDay pic.twitter.com/1QyV7pDeXB — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) July 5, 2025

He also highlighted that Bhutto’s contributions were not only acknowledged nationally but were now being officially recognized. In March 2025, the Nishan-e-Pakistan, the country’s highest civilian award, was posthumously conferred upon Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by President Asif Ali Zardari at a formal ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Bhutto’s daughter, Sanam Bhutto, received the award, marking a powerful moment of historical justice for the Bhutto family and the PPP.

Adding further to this acknowledgment, in a major legal development, the Supreme Court of Pakistan earlier this year unanimously ruled that Bhutto did not receive a fair trial in the murder case that led to his execution. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heading a nine-member larger bench, declared that Bhutto’s trial violated fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. This landmark verdict, decades in the making, was described by legal experts and political analysts as a crucial step in reconciling with Pakistan’s judicial past and restoring the dignity of a democratic icon.