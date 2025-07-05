Trump to shock 12 nations with new tariff letters on monday

US President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that he had signed 12 trade-related letters to be sent out on Monday. These letters will notify specific countries about new US tariffs set to take effect on July 9. Trump made the announcement while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to New Jersey.

The upcoming tariffs—ranging between 10% and 70%—will impact dozens of economies including Taiwan and the European Union. Trump introduced these duties back in April, initially applying a flat 10% to most trade partners. He then delayed the hike to July to give countries a chance to negotiate fairer terms.

One of those countries, Pakistan, completed urgent trade talks with the US just before the deadline. Led by Commerce Secretary Jawad Paal, Pakistan pushed to secure a deal to prevent a 29% tariff on key exports like textiles and agricultural goods. The understanding could also boost US imports into Pakistan, especially in oil and energy sectors.

The discussions covered major investment opportunities, including the Reko Diq gold and copper mine, infrastructure upgrades, and support from the US Export-Import Bank. If signed, the deal could reshape economic ties and protect Pakistan’s export-dependent industries. Similar arrangements have already been finalized with the UK, Vietnam, and partially with China.

Trump explained that letters are a quicker way to alert nations of tariff changes. “We’ve done it with the UK and China—it worked great,” he said. Countries receiving these letters will be told directly what they must pay to keep exporting to the US, cutting through long negotiations.