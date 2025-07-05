Punjab unveils Rs52 billion package for farmers, youth, and roads

Punjab’s Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved nine major development projects worth more than Rs52.35 billion, aiming to support farmers, young graduates, and urban infrastructure.

The second PDWP meeting for fiscal year 2025–26, chaired by Dr. Naeem Rauf, focused heavily on agriculture reforms and rural uplift. One of the biggest projects is the solarisation of agricultural tube wells, with Rs7.229 billion allocated to help farmers reduce fuel and electricity costs through solar power.

Another major announcement was the Internship Programme for Agriculture Graduates worth Rs2.155 billion, aimed at creating job opportunities and practical training for young professionals. The CM Punjab Kissan Card Scheme, receiving Rs9.868 billion, will offer easy access to credit and subsidies to farmers.

The government also approved two major tractor schemes to modernize farming: the Green Tractor Programme Phase-II (Rs5.076 billion) and the Hi-Power Tractor Programme (Rs9.580 billion). A special Rs7 billion agricultural transformation project will also begin in the Potohar region.

In the local government sector, a Rs4.030 billion project was cleared to form Project Implementation Units and Service Delivery Units under the Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company (PRMSC) to improve local governance and services.

For urban infrastructure, the PDWP approved Rs5.551 billion for underpasses at GPO Chowk, TM Chowk, and near AFIC Rawalpindi, plus Rs1.864 billion for road widening and a new flyover in Mandi Bahauddin, to ease traffic and improve connectivity.

Senior officials, including Secretary P&D Rafaqat Ali, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, and Chief Economist Masood Anwar, attended the meeting and backed these initiatives to boost growth in multiple sectors.