Trump unveils ‘big beautiful bill’ in a blaze of fireworks and fighter jets

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump signed his long-awaited “Big Beautiful Bill” into law on July 4 with great celebration. The signing ceremony took place at the White House South Lawn and featured fireworks, fighter jets, and patriotic speeches. Trump appeared with First Lady Melania Trump and told the crowd, “We made promises, and we kept them.” He called the bill a major win for American democracy.

This new bill extends tax cuts from 2017 and adds more breaks for the wealthy and businesses. It also increases funding for immigration and defense. However, it makes large cuts to programs like Medicaid and food stamps. According to the Congressional Budget Office, nearly 12 million Americans may lose health coverage. Critics say the law helps the rich while harming the poor.

Despite public concern, Trump and most Republicans pushed the bill through Congress before the July 4 deadline. Only two Republicans voted against it. Trump’s strong control over his party helped make this possible. His team now plans to explain the bill to the public to gain more support.

The event also carried strong military symbolism. B-2 bombers and F-35 jets flew over the White House, showing strength and victory. This also followed recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran. Trump used the moment to highlight other wins, such as NATO talks, Supreme Court decisions, and efforts toward a Gaza ceasefire.

Trump called it the “most popular bill in history,” though polls show many Americans disagree. Critics warn of deep cuts and rising deficits. Still, Trump ended the ceremony by slamming the gavel on the table and declaring it a new beginning. For him, this bill is not just law—it is legacy.