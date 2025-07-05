Tragedy in Lyari: Karachi building collapse kills 13, dozens trapped

At least 13 people have died after a five-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi’s Baghdadi area of Lyari. Rescue teams are working day and night to search for 25 to 30 people still trapped under the rubble. So far, ten people have been pulled out alive, but one remains in critical condition. Emergency has been declared at Jinnah and Civil Hospitals as medical teams treat the injured.

Shortly after the incident, police, Rangers, and rescue teams rushed to the scene. Heavy machinery was used to remove debris while locals also joined the rescue. According to hospital officials, ten injured, including three women, were taken to Civil Hospital. One of the women is in very serious condition. Eyewitnesses confirmed that many families lived in the building, which was already in poor condition.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab visited the collapse site and said rescue work is still going on. He stated that four warnings were issued by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to evacuate the building. However, residents refused to leave, believing it was their private property. Wahab promised that those responsible would be held accountable.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif both expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. The Prime Minister directed officials to speed up the rescue and provide full medical support to the injured. He also stressed the need to create a long-term safety strategy to prevent such tragedies.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori also expressed concern. They ordered full use of resources to save lives and demanded a detailed report from SBCA. Building collapses are common in Pakistan, especially in Karachi, due to poor safety checks, illegal structures, and weak enforcement of building laws.