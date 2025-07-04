Pakistan, France ink €12M deal to transform urban sanitation

The Government of Pakistan and the French Development Agency (AFD) have signed a €12 million grant agreement. The funding will help improve water supply and sanitation services in selected urban areas of Punjab, especially in Lahore and Faisalabad. The project aims to boost the quality of public services and strengthen local water management systems.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, French Ambassador Nicolas Galey, and AFD Country Director Vincent Thiebaud signed the agreement. Officials from the European Union and the Punjab government also attended the event. The EU is providing the grant, while AFD will manage and implement the project.

This project focuses on three key goals. It aims to enhance WASA’s governance and operational efficiency. It also supports the Punjab government in creating and applying a strong regulatory system. Moreover, it will introduce modern technologies and financial systems to improve water and sanitation services.

To make decision-making more effective, the project will support digitization and equipment upgrades. It will help WASA make better, faster, and more transparent choices using real-time data. The project also aims to strengthen financial health by improving planning and reducing losses.

This partnership reflects Pakistan’s commitment to improve urban infrastructure and public health. It shows strong cooperation with international partners to solve urban challenges. The government believes the project will support clean water access and promote sustainable development in growing cities.