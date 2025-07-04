Germany to the rescue? Patriot deal in talks to shield Ukraine

BERLIN — Amid growing concern over the weakening of direct US military support to Ukraine, Germany is considering purchasing additional Patriot air defence systems from the United States on Ukraine’s behalf, a move aimed at bolstering Kyiv’s defences against intensifying Russian aerial assaults.

Government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius confirmed on Friday that Berlin is engaged in “more intensive discussions” with Washington regarding the potential deal. According to Der Spiegel, the initiative was discussed during a telephone call between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and US President Donald Trump on Thursday. Kornelius later confirmed this exchange to AFP.

The urgency of these discussions has grown after the US earlier this week suspended or delayed several key weapons shipments to Ukraine, including Patriot systems. This policy shift has sparked anxiety among European allies, as Russia has significantly escalated missile and drone attacks, particularly targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and military bases.

German officials are reportedly looking to purchase the Patriot systems directly and transfer them to Ukraine, ensuring continued support without depending on direct US arms transfers. According to Bild, Germany formally requested two Patriot batteries several weeks ago from US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and is still awaiting a response.

The Patriot system, renowned for its ability to intercept incoming missiles and aircraft, is a critical part of Ukraine’s air defence network. However, Ukraine has struggled to obtain enough units to effectively shield its territory. In April 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine needed to acquire at least 10 Patriot batteries to defend against daily Russian airstrikes.

Germany’s growing role in facilitating military aid underscores Europe’s increasing responsibility in supporting Ukraine, especially amid shifting US foreign policy under President Trump. If the deal goes through, it could help fill a crucial gap left by Washington’s reduced direct involvement and strengthen Ukraine’s air defences at a decisive time in the war.

Meanwhile, NATO leaders are expected to meet next week, where the topic of sustained European support for Ukraine is likely to dominate the agenda. Germany’s initiative could set a precedent for other NATO allies to follow suit in independently procuring and delivering weapons to Ukraine.