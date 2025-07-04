Stay alert: Glacial flood risk raises alarm in Gilgit and KP

Authorities have issued a flood warning due to rapid glacier melting in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The rising temperatures are causing glaciers to melt faster than usual. This has increased the risk of glacial lake bursts, which can trigger sudden and powerful floods. Such floods could damage homes, roads, and farmlands in nearby areas.

Rescue and emergency teams in vulnerable areas have been placed on high alert. Local administrations are coordinating closely with disaster management agencies. They are preparing for quick evacuation and relief operations to protect residents and reduce damage.

People are strongly advised to avoid rivers, streams, and glacier sites until the situation stabilizes. Tourists should not engage in trekking, camping, or photography near water bodies and glaciers. Before visiting mountainous regions, it is essential to check weather forecasts and official warnings carefully.

Authorities emphasize that following safety precautions can reduce the risk of injuries and loss. They also warn of possible landslides due to heavy water flow in mountain streams. Staying alert and adhering to official instructions is crucial for everyone’s safety.

For timely updates and emergency guidance, citizens should use the NDMA Disaster Alert App. This app provides real-time alerts and safety tips. Authorities urge people to stay informed, stay safe, and cooperate fully with rescue efforts.