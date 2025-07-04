Time’s up for Babar and Rizwan: Aaqib Javed’s strong message

Aaqib Javed, director of PCB’s High Performance Center and former fast bowler, said he has clearly communicated to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan about areas they need to improve. Both senior players were advised on how to fix weaknesses to strengthen their game. Recently, PCB held three skill development camps focusing on improving players’ techniques and fitness.

Javed expressed confidence that Pakistan has good chances to top the ICC Test Championship cycle for 2024-25. He highlighted that South Africa’s scheduled tour of Pakistan this year will be challenging, but the team will focus on winning by fully using home conditions to their advantage. He warned that Pakistan’s current form in all formats is not ideal, so no upcoming series should be taken lightly.

Players recovering from injuries like Naseem Shah and Wasim Junior have resumed regular bowling and are expected to contribute soon. PCB plans to try different team combinations in two upcoming T20 series against Bangladesh and the West Indies in July and August. Fast bowler Haris Rauf is also expected to play in these matches.

On the Asia Cup 2025, Javed said the tournament will likely be held in Dubai, where no team holds a clear advantage. All Asian teams are familiar with the conditions, so Pakistan will prepare carefully to adapt to Dubai’s pitches and weather to compete strongly.

Javed’s remarks underline PCB’s focus on continuous player development and readiness for tough international challenges. With clear communication and strategic planning, Pakistan aims to improve its performance and secure victories across all cricket formats.