Lahore lion attack: Court orders animal sent to safari park, owner arrested

A Lahore court has ordered that an African lion, which injured children in Johar Town, be moved to Safari Park. The animal had attacked a family visiting a private farmhouse, leaving three people — including two children — seriously injured.

Wildlife officials presented the lion in court and confirmed that it was being kept illegally by Malik Behram. The lion was taken into custody on July 3 during a raid. Officials said the animal was not registered and was being kept in unsafe conditions.

Judicial Magistrate Hassan Sarfraz Cheema reviewed the report and issued a written order to shift the lion immediately. He emphasized that wild animals must not be kept in private spaces, especially in residential areas. The lion will now be housed in Lahore Safari Park under proper care.

Meanwhile, police have registered a criminal case against the lion’s owner. Charges include attempted murder and negligence. The accused, Malik Behram, was arrested and taken into custody. He is the son of the farmhouse owner, Malik Nazim.

The incident happened when the lion’s enclosure was found open, allowing the animal to escape. It pounced on a nearby family, causing chaos. The injured were rushed to Jinnah Hospital. Doctors say both children suffered serious injuries, and their condition remains critical. The public has since demanded stricter laws on exotic pet ownership.