Punjab police launches major crackdown on online hate speech before Muharram

Punjab Police has launched an aggressive crackdown on hate speech and objectionable online content to maintain peace during the holy month of Muharram. Authorities are closely monitoring digital platforms to stop the spread of sectarian and inflammatory material.

In the last 24 hours alone, police recorded 35 incidents of hate content across social media, including 22 on Facebook, five on WhatsApp, and eight on other platforms. Officials confirmed that strict action has already been taken against several individuals involved.

As part of the operation, 20 new cases were registered, and 22 suspects were arrested for allegedly posting or sharing provocative material. The police are actively pursuing more cases with digital forensic support to trace offenders.

Over the past five days, police have registered a total of 103 cases and arrested 119 people in connection with online incitement. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to curb sectarianism and ensure religious harmony during Muharram.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, reiterated the force’s zero-tolerance policy on hate speech. “Anyone spreading religious hatred online will face strict legal action. There will be no leniency,” he stated.

Authorities say the crackdown will continue throughout Muharram. They urged citizens to report suspicious content and avoid sharing unverified or divisive material, emphasizing that peace and unity must be protected at all costs.