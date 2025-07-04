Muhammad Masroor bids farewell as Pakistan’s fielding coach ahead of Asia cup

Pakistan’s fielding coach Muhammad Masroor has officially stepped down from his role, just weeks before the Asia Cup 2025. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chose not to renew his short-term contract, signalling a major reshuffle in the team’s coaching setup.

Masroor announced his departure through a heartfelt post on LinkedIn, thanking players, fellow coaches, and fans. “Though my chapter with the team ends here, I’ll always be a part of Pakistan cricket’s story,” he wrote. “I leave with no regrets, only pride.”

During his tenure, Masroor worked to improve Pakistan’s historically weak fielding performances. While there were signs of progress, costly fielding errors in major events like the World Cups and Asia Cup remained a concern for critics and fans alike.

Now, in a bid to revamp the team’s backroom staff, the PCB has appointed Shane McDermott from Australia as the new fielding coach. McDermott brings valuable international experience from coaching stints with Australia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, adding fresh expertise to the squad.

Meanwhile, fitness expert Grant Luden has returned as the strength and conditioning coach. Luden’s familiarity with the players and past experience with the team is expected to help streamline training ahead of a packed cricket calendar.

With the Asia Cup 2025 fast approaching and key clashes against India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh on the horizon, Pakistan’s newly restructured coaching staff will soon be put to the test. The tournament could set the tone for Pakistan’s international season.