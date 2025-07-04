Textile giant Bilal fibres shifts gears toward EVs, health tech & IT

As operations remain suspended, Pakistan-based textile firm Bilal Fibres Limited is making a bold pivot toward IT, health tech, and electric vehicle (EV) sectors. The company shared the development in a formal notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

In the statement, Bilal Fibres confirmed that during the quarter ending June 30, 2025, no manufacturing or business activities were carried out. However, the Board of Directors has now approved a proposal to explore technology-driven sectors as a new secondary line of business, signaling a strategic shift amid economic challenges in the textile industry.

To support this transition, the company said it is actively engaging with stakeholders, consultants, and technical experts to craft a comprehensive business plan. While the pivot is underway, the company has reiterated that textiles remain its core focus, though diversification is now seen as critical for survival and long-term growth.

The shift also reflects changes in leadership. The company recently announced the resignation of Anwaar Abbas from the board and the appointment of Muhammad Usman Saber, an IT professional, signaling a stronger push toward the digital and innovation space.

Founded in 1987, Bilal Fibres has been known for producing poly/cotton, viscose, and cotton yarns, serving both domestic and international markets across Europe, the Far East, and the Middle East. The recent downturn in operations aligns with broader headwinds facing Pakistan’s textile sector, including high energy costs, supply chain issues, and weakened global demand.

As Bilal Fibres looks beyond its spinning mills, this strategic diversification may mark the beginning of a broader trend in Pakistan’s traditional industries pivoting toward future-facing technologies.