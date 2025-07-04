Microsoft shuts Pakistan office after 25 years amid global restructuring

After 25 years of presence in Pakistan, Microsoft has officially shut down its local office, citing global restructuring and a shift to a cloud-first, partner-led business model. The decision aligns with the company’s broader layoff plan, which includes cutting over 9,000 jobs worldwide—about 4% of its global workforce—making it one of the biggest layoffs since 2023.

Although Microsoft never had a full commercial base in Pakistan, it operated liaison offices focusing on enterprise, education, and government sectors. Over time, many of these functions had already shifted to local partners. Licensing and contract operations had long been handled by the company’s European hub based in Ireland, reducing the need for a direct physical presence in the country.

Former President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed disappointment over the closure, calling it a “troubling sign” for the country’s tech future. He claimed Microsoft had once shown interest in expanding in Pakistan but chose Vietnam instead due to ongoing instability. “The opportunity was lost,” he stated in a social media post, sparking fresh debate over Pakistan’s investment climate.

Jawwad Rehman, Microsoft Pakistan’s founding country manager, also responded to the news, saying that the company’s exit reflected current business realities. “Even global giants like Microsoft find it unsustainable to stay,” he posted on LinkedIn, pointing to the challenges multinational firms face in volatile markets.

Tech entrepreneur Habibullah Khan offered a practical view, highlighting that Microsoft’s revenue from Pakistan was estimated at just $50 million—less than 0.02% of its global earnings. He noted that much of Microsoft’s local staff had already been reduced, and operations were minimal. “Their relationship with Pakistan was always very limited,” he wrote on X.

Despite the closure, Microsoft will continue to serve Pakistani clients through its regional teams and local partners. However, the decision signals a growing trend among global tech firms to downsize international footprints and focus on more scalable, centralized business models.