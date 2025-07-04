Sugar prices in Pakistan rise again, cross Rs196 per kg in some areas

Sugar prices in Pakistan have increased once again, with a fresh hike of Rs2.32 per kilogram, pushing the maximum retail price to Rs196 per kg, while the national average now stands at Rs184.92 per kg, according to the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS).

The new data reveals that in just one week, sugar has become Rs2.32 more expensive per kilo, continuing a rising trend that has burdened consumers across the country. A week ago, the average price was Rs182.60, and the current rate marks a noticeable jump.

Comparing the prices to the same period last year, sugar was priced at Rs144.72 per kg, which means there has been a sharp year-on-year increase of over Rs40 per kg.

The price surge is raising concerns amid broader inflationary pressures already affecting everyday commodities. Economic experts attribute the increase to supply chain issues, hoarding, and weak enforcement of price controls in various regions.

With sugar now nearing the Rs200 per kg mark in some areas, citizens are urging authorities to take urgent action to stabilize prices and prevent further increases in basic food items.