PM Shehbaz slams Israeli strikes on Iran, stands firm with oppressed nations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned what he called “unjustified, illegal, and unnecessary Israeli aggression” against neighboring country Iran, during his address at the 17th Heads of State Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Baku.

He expressed deep sorrow over the civilian casualties caused by the Israeli strikes and extended condolences to the Iranian leadership and people, especially to the families of those martyred. “We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and stand shoulder to shoulder with our brotherly nation, Iran, in this hour of grief,” he said.

The Prime Minister also used the forum to highlight recent military tensions between Pakistan and India, accusing New Delhi of deliberately escalating the situation following a tragic incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir. He noted that India’s air strikes and hostile rhetoric were attempts to disrupt peace in the region. In response, PM Shehbaz praised the Pakistan Armed Forces, led by Field Marshal Asim Munir, for giving a decisive and well-coordinated response to defend national sovereignty.

PM Shehbaz thanked ECO member states for their expressions of support following the Indian aggression, adding that regional unity is essential in the face of rising threats and instability. He warned that the world is witnessing unprecedented human suffering in Gaza, where innocent civilians, including women and children, are under continuous siege and bombardment.

Condemning Israel’s attacks on UN officials and human rights workers in Gaza, the Prime Minister said these actions are part of a deliberate strategy to silence the last threads of humanitarian support. He also criticized the global community’s silence, stating, “Humanity seems to have lost its meaning, and famine now casts a shadow over Gaza.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for oppressed peoples across the world, stating:

“Be it the illegal occupation of Kashmir or the genocide in Palestine, Pakistan will always stand firmly against injustice, oppression, and tyranny.”