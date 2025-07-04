Bakhtawar Mazhar’s role in Parwarish sparks wave of real-life trauma stories

Bakhtawar Mazhar, who plays Sadia—better known as ‘Maya’s mom’—in the drama Parwarish, has captured hearts across Pakistan with her powerful performance. Her viral scene, in which she shields her daughter from domestic violence, touched a deep emotional nerve, sparking thousands of messages from viewers sharing their own painful childhood experiences.

Speaking on The Rafay Mahmood Podcast, Bakhtawar recalled the moment her character went viral online. “People didn’t even know my name,” she said. “They just called me ‘Maya’s mom’—but they connected with the character because she stood up for her daughters.” The scene, while fictional, created a ripple effect far beyond the screen, with many calling it a mirror to their own trauma.

The impact was intense and unexpected. Bakhtawar shared that she received countless direct messages from viewers—men and women alike—confiding their stories of abuse, many for the first time. “They wrote to me because they felt seen,” she explained. “They said, ‘We can’t say this to anyone else, but we can say it to you.’” Some even recounted how their mothers stood by silently while they were beaten, while others praised the character for showing the strength they had long wished for.

One message particularly moved Bakhtawar—a mother who said the drama changed how she would react to her husband yelling at their daughters. “She said she now sees how crucial it is for a child to know that their mother is on their side,” the actor recalled, visibly emotional about the feedback she has received since the scene aired.

The responses came not only from women but also from men, including one who remembered being beaten by his mother as a child to please family elders. Though his mother apologized, he wrote that the humiliation still haunted him decades later. “It was heartbreaking,” Bakhtawar said. “He’s in his 30s now, but he still carries that pain.”

Bakhtawar credits the drama’s writer, Kiran Siddiqui, for portraying the scene with honesty and restraint. “There was no unnecessary drama—just truth,” she said. The performance has since become a cultural touchstone, showing the power of art to reflect society’s wounds and give voice to those who have long suffered in silence.