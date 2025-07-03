Putin tells Trump: Russia won’t retreat from Ukraine goals

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Donald Trump that Moscow will not back down from its goals in Ukraine. The Kremlin said the call between the two leaders lasted nearly an hour. Putin stated that Russia would keep working toward the “root causes” of the war. At the same time, he expressed readiness to continue peace talks.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Russia will not give up its goals. He added that all conflicts, including those in the Middle East, should be solved through diplomacy. Putin stressed to Trump that political solutions are better than war. The call comes as fighting in Ukraine intensifies and global concern grows.

Meanwhile, former US President Trump is expected to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. According to the Financial Times, the two will discuss the recent pause in US weapons shipments. Ukraine hopes to restart military aid, especially as Russian air attacks increase. The meeting may be rescheduled, sources said.

The United States has stopped sending some key weapons to Ukraine due to low stockpiles. Reuters reported that this includes Patriot air defense missiles. These systems help Ukraine intercept fast and deadly Russian missile strikes. The Pentagon’s pause has alarmed Ukrainian officials.

In response, Ukraine summoned the acting US ambassador in Kyiv. Officials warned that without strong US support, their defense will weaken. They stressed that fewer weapons could allow Russia to make dangerous gains on the battlefield. For now, Ukraine awaits a clear decision from Washington.