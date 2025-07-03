Qatar presses Hamas leaders to disarm for Gaza peace deal

Qatar has reportedly asked top Hamas leaders based in Doha to hand over their personal weapons. This request came during recent talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza. According to the British newspaper The Times, Qatari mediators made this demand to show that Hamas is serious about peace. The move is seen as part of wider efforts to end Israel’s nearly two-year-long military operation in Gaza.

The leaders asked to surrender weapons include senior negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya, Zaher Jabarin—who founded Hamas’s armed wing in the West Bank—and Mohammed Ismail Darwish, the head of the group’s Shura Council. All three are part of the political leadership currently living in Qatar. The weapons in question are believed to be personal firearms, not larger military stockpiles. This gesture is meant to show goodwill during sensitive negotiations.

Israeli media reports suggest the request is mostly symbolic. However, such steps may help build trust between the two sides. The aim is to present Hamas as willing to compromise and act responsibly. Qatar is playing a central role as a mediator, along with Egypt and the U.S., in pushing both parties toward a deal.

Meanwhile, Hamas confirmed it is reviewing a new ceasefire proposal. This plan is said to be supported by former U.S. President Donald Trump. But Hamas insists the deal must include a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. The group says any agreement must also ensure long-term peace and the return of displaced Palestinians.

In contrast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected any deal that allows Hamas to remain in power. He stated that Hamas must be destroyed and removed completely from Gaza. As both sides hold firm positions, peace remains distant. However, Qatar’s symbolic move may be a first step toward breaking the deadlock.