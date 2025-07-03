Governor lacks power to dismiss KP government, says CM Gandapur

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, strongly rejected claims that the Governor of KP could topple his government. Speaking to media on Wednesday, he said Governor Faisal Karim Kundi “doesn’t have the authority” and claimed that “he can’t even win a councillor’s seat, let alone dismiss a democratically elected government.”

Referring to the recent unrest in Swat, Gandapur confirmed that an official inquiry is underway. “Wherever negligence is found, action will be taken without any bias,” he added. The incident has triggered serious public concern, prompting pressure for accountability at multiple levels.

Just a day earlier, Gandapur had thrown a direct challenge to the federal government, saying: “If they think they can remove my government, let them try. It can only fall through a conspiracy.” He insisted that his mandate was strong and backed by the people of KP.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, in an interview with Geo News, hinted at the possibility of a no-confidence motion. He said that the opposition now holds 52 to 54 members in the assembly and needs just one more to claim majority. “The day we are ahead even by one member, we will exercise our democratic right,” he said.

Kundi dismissed accusations of plotting against the PTI-led provincial government. “We are not conspiring. PTI also used similar democratic tools in the past,” he explained, referring to the successful no-confidence motion that ousted Imran Khan in 2022. He challenged PTI to do the same in other provinces if they have the numbers.