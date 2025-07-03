Japan to launch world’s first deep-sea mining mission for rare minerals

Japan has announced that it will launch the world’s first deep-sea mining test for rare minerals in January 2026. The mission will use a research vessel called Chikyu to extract mineral-rich mud from the deep seabed near Minami-Tori-shima, a remote Japanese island in the Pacific Ocean.

Project head Shoichi Ashi revealed that the operation will dig as deep as 5,500 meters below sea level. The main goal is to test mining equipment and assess performance before any large-scale extraction begins. During the trial, Japan aims to bring up around 35 tonnes of seabed mud, which may contain about 2 kg of rare earth minerals per tonne.

These minerals are vital for making electric vehicles, computers, wind turbines, and advanced weapons. Currently, China dominates this sector, producing over two-thirds of the world’s rare earths and handling 92% of refining. Japan’s move comes as it partners with India, the US, and Australia to ensure a safer supply of critical materials.

Experts say this project could shift the global balance of power in high-tech supply chains. However, deep-sea mining is controversial. It may become a geopolitical flashpoint, especially after China limited rare mineral exports and with the US pushing for faster mining in international waters.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) will hold a key meeting this month to discuss global mining rules. Environmental concerns and political tensions are expected to shape how soon deep-sea mining becomes a norm.