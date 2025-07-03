Pakistan’s first Asian games champion Deen Muhammad passes away

Pakistan’s legendary wrestler Deen Muhammad, the country’s first Asian Games gold medallist, has passed away at the age of over 100. He died after a long illness at his home in Bhatta Pur, Lahore. His death marks the end of an era in Pakistan’s sporting history.

Deen Muhammad made history in the 1954 Asian Games in Manila, where he won a gold medal for Pakistan. He defeated top wrestlers from India, Japan, and the Philippines to bring home Pakistan’s first-ever medal in the event. His victory was a major moment for the country on the international stage.

Besides the Asian Games, he also earned recognition in other events. He proudly represented Pakistan in several international tournaments, including the Commonwealth Games, where he won a bronze medal. Deen Muhammad’s wrestling career made him a national icon.

In his memory, the Sports Minister of Punjab, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, and DG Sports Punjab, Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry, expressed deep sorrow. They called his services to the country “unforgettable” and praised his lifelong commitment to promoting wrestling in Pakistan.

Deen Muhammad, lovingly known as “Baba Deen Muhammad,” remained a symbol of sportsmanship and national pride. His achievements laid the foundation for Pakistan’s future success in wrestling. Fans and officials alike mourn the loss of a true legend.