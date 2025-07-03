From rain to risk: NDMA warns of flood danger from July 6–12

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a major weather alert for July 6 to 12. The warning includes heavy rain, thunderstorms, and flash floods in many parts of the country. This alert is based on expected monsoon activity and a strong westerly wave. The NEOC, a unit of NDMA, shared this advisory on July 3.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain and storms may hit between 6th and 10th July. Cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Sargodha could see heavy downpours. Southern Punjab districts may get light to moderate showers. Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face strong thunderstorms in places like Swat, Chitral, and Peshawar. These areas are also at risk of landslides and flooding.

In the northern regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, moderate to heavy rain is expected. Areas like Skardu, Hunza, and Neelum Valley face high flash flood risk. Streams and rivers may overflow, while landslides could block roads. These weather conditions may also damage power and communication systems.

Sindh and Balochistan will also experience significant weather changes. Cities in Sindh like Karachi, Hyderabad, and Larkana may receive heavy rain, leading to urban flooding. In Balochistan, places like Quetta, Khuzdar, and Lasbela may face heavy downpours. These can cause waterlogging and damage to weak buildings due to strong winds and lightning.

NDMA has advised people to stay alert and take precautions. Citizens should avoid travel during storms and stay away from rivers and mountains. Tourists must not visit high-risk areas during this period. Local authorities have been told to prepare response teams and clear drainage systems. People can use the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App for updates and safety tips.