Pakistan set to join Asia cup in India after visa greenlight

In a welcome move for regional sports, the Indian government has approved visas for Pakistan’s national hockey team to participate in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 27 to September 7, 2025.

According to Indian media, the decision was finalized after receiving approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. This clearance ensures Pakistan’s smooth participation in the tournament without any bureaucratic delays or political hurdles.

Officials confirmed that international sports tournaments hosted in India are treated separately from bilateral series. While direct sports engagements between India and Pakistan remain rare due to political tensions, the Indian Sports Ministry stated that it does not object to any team taking part in multilateral events held in India under international rules.

The Asia Cup is a significant event in the Asian hockey calendar and serves as a platform for top Asian teams to compete for regional dominance. The tournament is also seen as a key preparation ground for upcoming world-level events, including the Hockey World Cup and the Olympics qualifiers.

This decision has been received positively by the hockey communities of both nations. Pakistani hockey officials expressed relief and appreciation, stating that sports should remain above politics. The Pakistani team is now expected to begin preparations for travel, with squad selection and training camps already underway.