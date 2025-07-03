Bali ferry tragedy: 5 Dead, 29 missing as storm ravages waters

A passenger ferry traveling from Java to Indonesia’s Bali island capsized on Wednesday night due to severe weather conditions. The ferry was carrying 53 passengers and 12 crew members when it suddenly tilted and sank in rough seas. So far, five people have died, and 29 remain missing.

Rescue teams have saved 31 survivors, including four who escaped using the ferry’s lifeboats. One survivor, Eka Toninesiah, shared that the ferry suddenly leaned to one side and sank quickly. He sadly lost his father during the accident. Most passengers were Indonesians.

The rescue operation faced difficulties because of high waves up to eight feet and strong winds, slowing the search. Over 54 rescue workers, rubber boats, a large rescue ship, and a helicopter have been deployed to find the missing. Authorities plan to widen the search area if the missing are not found soon.

President Prabowo Subianto, currently in Saudi Arabia, has ordered urgent action to assist the rescue teams. Officials confirmed that the accident was caused by bad weather and warned people to avoid risky sea travel. The ferry route from Ketapang in Java to Gilimanuk in Bali is one of the busiest and most dangerous sea routes in Indonesia.

Ferry accidents are frequent in Indonesia due to poor safety measures and unpredictable weather. In March, a similar accident near Bali resulted in one death. In 2018, over 150 people died when a ferry sank in one of the country’s deepest lakes, highlighting ongoing safety challenges.