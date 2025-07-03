SBP to simplify digital payments for traders nationwide

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched a major initiative to make digital payments simpler for traders and small businesses. This effort is part of a national push to shift away from cash and enhance economic transparency. Officials discussed it during Thursday’s high-level meeting on the cashless and digital economy.

Three new committees have been formed to drive this effort: the Digital Payments Innovation Committee, the Digital Public Infrastructure Committee, and the Government Payments Committee. They presented detailed plans to digitise everyday transactions, including tax and fee payments, public services, and business sales.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that digital payments are crucial for economic clarity and growth. A special support package will soon be introduced to help small traders adopt mobile payments and QR code systems. This package will include training, subsidies for point-of-sale devices, and simplified account setup.

Concrete targets have been set. The number of digital payments users is projected to grow from 95 million to 120 million. Merchant QR code usage is expected to double, jumping from 0.9 million to 2 million. Total digital transaction value is forecast to rise from Rs7.5 billion to Rs12 billion.

The government has also advanced related digital projects. Islamabad City app downloads reached 1.3 million, and the app helped collect Rs15.5 billion in taxes. Plus, work is growing on the Digital Pakistan ID and citywide Wi-Fi in hospitals, parks, and government offices. The prime minister ordered similar digital rollouts for Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.