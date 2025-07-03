PSX soars beyond 131,000 points in historic bull run

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its explosive upward trend on Thursday, with the KSE-100 Index smashing records once again. The index gained 800 points during intraday trading, reaching an all-time high of 131,325 points amid strong investor confidence and aggressive buying activity.

Just a day earlier, the benchmark had closed at a historic high of 130,344.03 points. Thursday’s rally pushed the index up by another 2,144.61 points — a 1.67% increase from the previous close of 128,199.43. This consistent growth reflects a positive outlook for the new fiscal year.

Market analysts link this surge to rising optimism over Pakistan’s economic recovery, attracting both domestic and foreign investors. The bullish sentiment has been further boosted by fiscal reforms, improved corporate earnings, and growing trust in the government’s economic direction.

Moreover, trading volumes remained impressive. A total of over 1.02 billion shares were exchanged, slightly lower than the previous day’s 1.03 billion. However, the trading value jumped significantly to Rs 49.29 billion from Rs 44 billion, indicating stronger investor interest.

Out of 473 companies that participated in the market, 256 recorded gains while 192 suffered losses. The share prices of 25 companies remained unchanged. This mixed performance shows that while the market is generally bullish, investors are still moving cautiously across sectors.

As the PSX keeps hitting new highs, financial experts believe that sustaining this momentum will depend on political stability, continued policy reforms, and improving macroeconomic indicators in the weeks ahead.