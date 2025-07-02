PSL 10 breaks broadcast records with 3.4 billion streams

LAHORE – The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has made history by breaking all previous viewership records, with 3.4 billion live streaming views and record-breaking TV ratings, according to a detailed stakeholder briefing held in Lahore.

In the meeting, PSL management revealed that over Rs 500 million was earned through gate money this season. The league saw a significant rise in overall broadcast viewership compared to PSL 9. Average TV ratings rose to 8.5%, showing massive audience engagement across the country.

Peshawar Zalmi was named the most-watched team, while Lahore Qalandars topped overall viewership, receiving 1.4 billion views across their matches. The PSL 10 Final attracted the highest number of viewers, further boosted by the attendance of the Acting U.S. Ambassador, who publicly supported Lahore Qalandars.

The live-streaming audience grew by 647% compared to PSL 9’s 455 million, with a notable rise in rural viewership (47%). Urban audiences made up 53%, while male viewership dominated at 67%, and female participation rose to 33%, highlighting a positive shift in cricket’s gender outreach.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi called PSL a symbol of national unity and world-class cricket, promising more international exposure. PSL CEO Salman Naseer declared that PSL 10 wasn’t just a tournament, but a nationwide celebration, adding that “PSL has now become a powerful movement that unites fans like never before.”