Party position in NA revealed after allocation of reserved seats

The National Assembly Secretariat has officially announced the updated party positions after the allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities. These reserved seats are distributed based on each party’s performance in the general elections. The final breakdown now presents a clear picture of the political strength of major parties. The total number of seats in the National Assembly has reached 336.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has secured 13 reserved seats. This has increased its total number of seats to 123. With this boost, PML-N holds the largest share in the Assembly. This development strengthens its chances of forming alliances and playing a lead role in government formation.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) received 4 reserved seats. This raised its total strength in the National Assembly to 74 seats. The party remains the second-largest in the House. PPP may hold significant influence in legislative matters and possible coalition talks.

Furthermore, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has a total of 22 seats, including those it won earlier. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) now holds 10 seats after receiving its share of reserved seats. These parties are likely to become key players in power-sharing arrangements and policy negotiations.

In addition, 5 seats belong to independent members who won without any party affiliation. The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), meanwhile, now holds 80 seats, becoming a major presence in the Assembly. With all these numbers finalized, political strategies and alliances will now move forward more clearly.